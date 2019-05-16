Singapore’s fastest broadband provider is expanding its footprint in Malaysia via TM’s HSBB network

ViewQwest, which currently has its own fibre network in selected areas in the Klang Valley and in Johor, will be increasing its availability through TM’s HSBB network. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — ViewQwest, which is currently the fastest ISP in Singapore according to Ookla, will be expanding its fibre broadband footprint in Malaysia very soon. The provider which currently has its own fibre network in selected areas in the Klang Valley and in Johor, will be increasing its availability through TM’s HSBB network. This means if you can get Unifi in your area, you will be able to subscribe to ViewQwest.

During a media briefing session, ViewQwest’s Group CEO Vignesa Moorthy, had shared that the provider is expected to introduce new broadband plans for these new service areas sometime in June/July. The actual broadband speed options and pricing for HSBB areas will be different as it depends on available bandwidth and last mile used.

The key focus of ViewQwest is to provide consumers with freedom of choice and the best experience possible. When it comes to speed, they are serious about providing the best real-world experience and this is proven by Ookla’s speedtest. The telco believes in no traffic shaping and they will always ensure sufficient bandwidth for all of its customers.

While they are a broadband provider, they also want to ensure that customers get the best Wi-Fi experience at home. Most home broadband complaints are usually caused by poor Wi-Fi coverage at home and it is worse in high-rise buildings where there’s more interference from other Wi-Fi routers and devices. Because of that, ViewQwest is bundling Mesh Wi-Fi worth RM1,299 for new subscribers.

Another interesting value-added service from ViewQwest is Freedom DNS. This will allow you to unlock content that is geo-restricted especially when it comes to movies and TV series. There will be a subscription fee and ViewQwest targets to roll this out in Malaysia in the middle of this year.

When it comes to choice, ViewQwest wants to make it easier for consumers to switch and they are currently offering a Buyout promo where you can get RM500 rebate if you’re in an existing broadband contract. Unlike other telcos, ViewQwest doesn’t require an additional deposit for foreigners and there’s also the option to sign up without a contract.

At the moment, they cover selected property developments such as Setia Eco Glades in CyberJaya, Setia Sky 88 and Suasana Iskandar in Johor as well as Tropicana Avenue and Tropicana Gardens in Petaling Jaya. ViewQwest will continue to expand and invest in rolling out in new areas and this could include joint venture relationships or acquisition. ViewQwest is also open to allow other providers to tap onto their existing fibre network infrastructure.

Current ViewQwest Plans

ViewQwest currently offers 100Mbps from RM138/month and 1Gbps from RM198/month with a 24-month contract. For those who prefer to sign up without contract, the 100Mbps plan is going for RM158/month while the 1Gbps plan is priced at RM218/month. The home plans come with unlimited quota and static IP worth RM200/month.

At the moment, these current promos are valid for their existing 100% fibre network areas. We expect ViewQwest to reveal more details of its plan and pricing in HSBB service areas very soon. We are told that ViewQwest will be rolling out gradually starting in the Klang Valley and Johor as they continue to grow their on-ground team to support more customers nationwide. — SoyaCincau