The Samsung Galaxy Fold is launching in Malaysia next month

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone uses a Snapdragon 855 processor with 12GB RAM. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — If you want to own a very different smartphone, it appears that the Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to Malaysia very soon. Samsung Malaysia has dropped a “Save the date” note which hints that the new foldable smartphone is launching in Malaysia on the first week of May.

The device is expected to be revealed locally at 9:30AM on 3rd May 2019. There are no further details on the device and more will be revealed during the event itself.

Pre-orders have started in the US with a retail price tag of US$1,980 (about RM8,191). If it comes to Malaysia, it should be priced lower since most Samsung smartphones are significantly cheaper in Malaysia compared to other countries. The Galaxy Fold comes bundled with a pair of Galaxy Buds and an Aramid Fiber slim case.

The Galaxy Fold is Samsung’s first smartphone that can transform into a large screen tablet. On the outside, it gets a 4.6″ HD+ Super AMOLED display while on the inside, it comes with a 7.3″ QXGA+ Infinity Flex Display.

The device comes with a total of 6 cameras – a 10MP selfie camera on the cover, a 10MP + 8MP dual-camera selfie camera on the inside, and a 12MP main + 12MP telephoto + 16MP ultra-wide-angle triple camera combo at the rear.

The Galaxy Fold runs on a top of the line Snapdragon 855 processor with 12GB RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. For the LTE version, it comes with a 4,380mAh battery and it supports dual-SIM with a nano-SIM + eSIM combo. — SoyaCincau