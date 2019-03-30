Huawei P30 Pro appears on Lazada Malaysia

A couple of Huawei P30 Pro units have already surfaced on Lazada Malaysia.— Picture by Facebook/Huawei

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Huawei P30 series will be launching in Malaysia next week, on the 2nd April 2019. Ahead of its local event, a couple of Huawei P30 Pro units have already surfaced on Lazada Malaysia.

A seller on Lazada has listed the Huawei P30 Pro with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage for pre-order at RM4,799. On top of that, the shop is also offering a free extended warranty worth RM159. The listing has four colour options available but surprisingly there’s only 1 unit available at the time of posting.

For now, it isn’t clear if this is a legit listing and we would recommend that you wait until the official announcement next week when the Malaysian pricing and availability details are revealed. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are expected to go on sale on the 6th April 2019 as teased by Maxis.

Like its previous models, Huawei will be bundling the devices with additional freebies as well. The smartphone maker has already confirmed that they will be bundling a Huawei Backup that comes with 1TB of storage.

On the other hand, do take note of fake sellers on Lazada. If the offer is too good to be true, it probably is. As shown below, we spotted a listing for a Huawei P30 Pro with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage that’s going for only RM1,500. There’s no way for the latest Huawei flagship model would sell for less than RM2,000. — SoyaCincau