Xiaomi Mi 9 Malaysian launch is happening next week (VIDEO)

The Xiaomi Mi 9 will be available in Malaysia in two colour choices – Piano Black and Ocean Blue. -- Picture courtesy of Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Xiaomi Mi 9 is finally arriving in Malaysia. The new flagship device will be launched on next Wednesday, April 3 via a live stream at 9pm.

This is probably the most affordable Snapdragon-855 powered smartphone you can buy in Malaysia.

As revealed earlier, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be priced at RM1,999 and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For our market, it appears that we are getting two colour choices — Piano Black and Ocean Blue.

To refresh your memory, the Mi 9 features a 6.39″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that has a small notch at the top as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The flagship device also comes with a versatile triple-camera setup which scored 112 points on DxOMark Mobile.

The back has a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with macro capability and a 12MP shooter with 2X optical zoom. For selfies, it gets a 20MP front camera.

The Mi 9 comes with a rather modest 3,300mAh battery but it does support 27W fast charging via USB-C. It also supports wireless charging up to 20W.

For those who are looking for something more gaming centric, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Black Shark will be launching the Black Shark 2 in Malaysia as well.

It is priced from RM2,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version and it tops off at RM2,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. — SoyaCincau