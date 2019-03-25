Latest iPhone speculated to come with two-way wireless charging

According to Macotakara, an Apple blog based in Japan, the next iPhone is speculated to come with two-way wireless charging. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — After announcing the latest generation AirPods, the Cupertino company appears to be expanding its wireless capability on their upcoming products.

According to Macotakara, an Apple blog based in Japan, the next iPhone is speculated to come with two-way wireless charging.

This sounds similar to Huawei’s Wireless Reverse Charge and Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare.

Reverse wireless charging

According to one of their sources at a Chinese supplier, the Apple Watch could be charged wirelessly on the new iPhone and the same technology will be compatible on the latest AirPods with the wireless charging case.

If this is true, the feature will allow greater convenience as anyone can charge their accessories without the need for carrying extra cables.

It is worth pointing out that the Apple Watch is also charged wirelessly but you can’t do it with any typical Qi Wireless charger.

The original charger has a MagSafe like design which requires a precise placement for it to work. Perhaps, the next iPhone’s charging coils would be similar to the AirPower so that you can charge without placing it on the exact sweet spot.

So far there’s no news yet for its AirPower charging mat. Perhaps, they might introduce it at this week’s event.

Faster 18W USB-C power brick

For more than ten years, Apple has been bundling its iPhone models with a slow 5W charger out of the box.

Now it is rumoured that Apple could be bundling a faster charger on the next model with an 18W USB-C power brick instead.

This is similar to one that’s currently offered on the latest iPad Pro.

Instead of a USB-A to lightning cable, the device will be having a USB-C to lightning cable instead. This configuration would make more sense since the latest iPad Pro and MacBooks are using USB-C.

If you already own a MacBook, this means you can also enable fast charging on the iPhone using a MacBook power adapter and the included USB-C to lightning cable. — SoyaCincau