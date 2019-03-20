Oppo F11 Pro Malaysia: Everything you need to know

The Oppo F11 Pro has finally launched in Malaysia. — Picture by Oppo via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — It’s mid-range handset after mid-range handset, and the latest device to join this launch train is the Oppo F11 Pro.

It has finally launched in Malaysia and if you’re thinking of picking one up for yourself, here is everything you need to know.

Pricing and availability

Oppo’s F11 Pro is priced at RM1,399 and you can pre-order this device starting today until the 29th of March 2019 at Oppo’s official online store, Senheng, Shopee and Lazada.

If you prefer, you can also pre-order at Oppo’s physical concept stores or at authorised retailers like Courts and AEON. The device will then hit shelves on the 30th of March 2019.

In addition, Oppo is providing additional freebies for pre-order customers. They are giving away an Olike Bluetooth speaker, RM50 petrol subsidies, 1-year extended warranty as well as 1-year screen protection, while stocks last.

The handset will come in two colourways, namely Thunder Black and Aurora Green. These colours come in a triple gradient design that shift from colour to colour as it makes its way across the smartphone’s back.

Oppo F11 Pro

To recap, the Oppo F11 Pro is the company’s latest mid-range handset. It packs a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display up front with really slim bezels and no notch.

Inside, the smartphone runs on a MediaTek Helio P70 processor that’s mated to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,000 mAh battery that supports the company’s super-fast VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast-charging technology. Unfortunately, it charges via a microUSB port not a USB-C port.

For photos, the smartphone packs a 48MP+5MP dual camera setup at the back which claims to offer brilliant portrait photos in low-light conditions.

Up front, the device features a 16MP selfie shooter that pops up like the Vivo V15, but this time it’s in the middle instead.

If you want to know what you will get with this handset, you can check out our unboxing video where Ray unboxes the device on some rooftop somewhere in KL. — SoyaCincau