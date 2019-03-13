Gmail, Google Drive down in apparent global outage

The Google signage is seen at the company's offices in New York January 8, 2013. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, March 13 — Gmail and Google Drive appear to have been hit by a global outage with hundreds of users from different countries having lodged outage reports. So far, more than 600 reports have been lodged in the past 20 minutes.

Gmail users have also taken to social media to complain about problems sending emails. So far, about 47 per cent of the complaints are difficulty in sending emails.

According to a message posted on Google’s GSuite Status Dashboard, Gmail is reportedly experiencing a ‘service disruption’.

Although the service still appears to be up for many users, the outage is widespread. Areas affected so far are parts of North and South America, Europe and Asia.

The company says it is investigating the issue and will provide an update soon.