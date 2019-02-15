Samsung’s new wireless earbuds with wireless charging support to debut in Malaysia

Samsung is expected to introduce their new Galaxy Buds at their Unpacked event next week. — Picture by @rquandt via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Apart from the Galaxy S10 trio, Samsung is also expected to introduce their new Galaxy Buds at their Unpacked event next week. This will succeed the Gear IconX (2018) and this time, you can charge it wirelessly on the back of the new Galaxy S10 series.

The Galaxy Buds have just passed its SIRIM certification with the model number SM-R710 and this tells us that it will be available in Malaysia very soon. The Galaxy S10 launch is happening in San Francisco on 20th February and pre-orders in Malaysia are expected to begin almost immediately.

According to Sammobile, the design of the Galaxy Buds and the case are quite similar to the Gear IconX (2018). The biggest highlight is the inclusion of wireless charging which makes it easier to recharge. The new Galaxy S10 will get a Wireless Power Transfer feature which basically turns the smartphone into a portable wireless charging power bank.

Interestingly, the battery capacity is reported to be smaller than its predecessor with a 58mAh battery for the buds and 252mAh for the case. As a comparison, the IconX (2018) earbuds have a larger 82mAh battery while the case has a 340mAh capacity. Battery life is often a huge concern for the IconX so maybe Samsung might have figured out a way to squeeze more hours of music playback with a smaller battery.

The Galaxy Buds are also said to come with IPx2 water resistance, and support for Bluetooth 5.0. There’s also 8GB of internal storage which you can use to store offline music.

It’s worth mentioning that Apple was supposed to release an updated AirPods with a wireless charging compatible case. However, it never went on sale likely due to delays of their AirPower wireless charging mat.

Thanks @KevinNgTK for the tip! — SoyaCincau