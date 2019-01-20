A closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, S10 and S10+

The model on the left is the Galaxy S10 while the right unit is the bigger Galaxy S10+. — Pictures via Twitter/Evan Blass

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — As we get closer to the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10, more leaks have surfaced online which gives us yet another look at the 10th-anniversary flagship model. Apart from Olixar, it appears that Speck has also leaked its own case renders for the Galaxy S10 Lite, S10 and S10+ via serial leakster Evan Blass.

These new renders provide us with a clear look of the devices including the front and rear cameras as well as its button placements. The model on the left is the Galaxy S10 while the right unit is the bigger Galaxy S10+. From the render, it appears that both models will come with just three cameras at the rear. You can expect both to include a telephoto and wide-angle cameras.

The Galaxy S10 will feature a punch-hole display that has a hole on the top right corner of the screen for the selfie cameras. As speculated earlier, the S10 is seen here with one selfie camera while the S10+ comes with two selfie-cameras. The Galaxy S10 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display while the S10+ will get a larger 6.4-inch unit.

Samsung is expected to unveil a third model that has a smaller 5.8-inch display and it will come with a more affordable price tag said to be the Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

For 2019, Samsung is expected to unveil a third model that has a smaller 5.8-inch display and it will come with a more affordable price tag. This is said to be the Galaxy S10 Lite and word has it that it could be introduced as the Galaxy S10 E. It also gets a single camera in a punch-hole display but the rear gets just two cameras instead of three.

Another noticeable difference is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as it lacks an in-display fingerprint sensor that’s a standard feature on the Galaxy S10 and S10+. Despite being a “Lite” device, this model is expected to run on the same Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor as the S10 and S10+. — SoyaCincau