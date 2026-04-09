KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysia’s challenge at the 2026 El Gouna International Squash Open suffered a setback after national ace S. Sivasangari exited in the quarter-finals following a straight-games defeat to Egypt’s Nour El Sherbini yesterday.

World number six Sivasangari put up a determined fight but was unable to contain the second-ranked Sherbini, who showed her class and composure to secure a 3-0 victory, 12-10, 11-8, 11-9, in a closely contested match.

The defeat ends her campaign in the prestigious tournament, where she reached the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Sherbini advanced to the semifinals and will face either Olivia Weaver of the United States or Britain’s Georgina Kennedy for a place in the final.

In the men’s event, Malaysia’s challenge ended in the second round after Ng Eain Yow went down 11-7, 11-2, 11-8 to New Zealand’s world number two Paul Coll. — Bernama