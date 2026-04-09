MIAMI, April 9 — Prosecutors have requested medical records for all the prescription drugs Tiger Woods was taking when he crashed his car near his Florida home last month.

The subpoena notice came as Woods was formally charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a urine analysis test following the accident on March 27.

Both drivers escaped injury after Woods’s vehicle clipped a truck while attempting to overtake on a residential road, flipping onto its side before sliding to a stop.

Florida prosecutors are seeking prescription drug dispensary records from Woods, including information on the type and amount of pills he was taking.

A court filing Tuesday also calls on Woods’s lawyers to share any warning “for operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription” that the golfer received.

The subpoena will be issued on April 22, according to the court filing, which allows Woods’s lawyers 10 days for any objections.

Officers at the scene judged Woods to be impaired, and he was found with two “Norco” pills containing hydrocodone, an opioid painkiller, in his pocket.

Woods told deputies he had taken “a few” prescription medications earlier in the day.

He also informed authorities he had undergone seven back operations and more than 20 surgeries on his right leg, according to the arrest report.

Woods previously suffered severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash in California.

He has undergone multiple other surgeries over the years, including several on his back and an operation to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, has not competed in a PGA Tour-level event since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open.

He had been mulling a comeback at this weekend’s Masters — the first major of the year.

Instead, following the crash he has stepped away from golf indefinitely and is recovering at an overseas treatment facility, reportedly in Switzerland.

“We fully support Tiger’s recent decision to focus on his health and well-being,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said on Wednesday.

“Our commitment to the TGR Foundation and to Tiger personally has not wavered. We wish him the very best.” — AFP