LONDON, April 1 — Japan made history with their first ever win against England as Kaoru Mitoma sealed a 1-0 victory in yesterday’s friendly at Wembley.

The Samurai Blue ended their long wait for a maiden success over England thanks to Mitoma’s early strike in the World Cup warm-up.

Japan had lost twice and drawn once in their previous meetings with England, but in the first clash between the countries since 2010, Hajime Moriyasu’s side enjoyed an evening to remember.

England could have no complaints about the boos that greeted their first ever defeat to an Asian nation in 11 matches.

Japan’s composed performance underlined their emergence as a genuine force on the world stage, to the delight of hundreds of Japanese fans who noisily celebrated the victory in the Wembley stands.

Currently 18th in Fifa’s rankings, Japan are on a five-match winning streak that includes an impressive victory over Brazil in October and a 1-0 win in Scotland on Saturday.

Beaten in the last-16 in four of the last six World Cups, Japan have set their sights on reaching the quarter-finals for the first time.

The ease with which they swatted aside England suggested that target should be well within their reach in the tournament in North America in June and July.

While Japan left Wembley with their confidence soaring as they look ahead to the World Cup, lacklustre England finished the international break with more questions than answers.

It was far from a rousing farewell for England in their final match on home turf before launching their latest bid to win a major trophy for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.

In the last chance to earn a place in the 26-man World Cup squad, Thomas Tuchel’s fringe contenders fluffed their lines once again.

A drab 1-1 draw against Uruguay on Friday had exposed the lack of depth available to Tuchel, who fielded an experimental line-up against the South Americans before selecting a slightly strong group to face Japan.

Tuchel frustration

Tuchel names his World Cup squad in May, with England facing a pair of friendlies with New Zealand and Costa Rica in Florida before their tournament opener against Croatia on June 17.

The German will hope any doubts about Harry Kane’s fitness have been erased well before then after England’s captain missed the Japan clash with a “minor issue”.

Tuchel said this week he did not know who would deputise for Kane if he was injured at the World Cup.

There were no answers on display against Japan as Phil Foden laboured in the ‘false nine’ role as Kane’s replacement.

Foden has endured a disappointing season for Manchester City and delivered a woeful performance in the number 10 role against Uruguay.

The forward’s latest flop will spark suggestions he might miss out on a World Cup berth despite his undoubted talent.

Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Marc Guehi, Kobbie Mainoo and Anthony Gordon also failed to catch the eye and Tuchel grew visibly frustrated as passes went astray with alarming regularity.

England’s lethargy was punished by a vibrant Japan counter-attack in the 23rd minute.

Palmer carelessly conceded possession to Mitoma in the Japan half and the Brighton forward pounced, starting a rapid raid that sliced through the England defence.

Ben White was caught out of position as Mitoma found Keito Nakamura on the left flank, before making a perfectly-timed into the England area to slot home with a clinical finish from 12 yards.

England finally mustered a noteworthy attack when Anthony Gordon teed up Elliot Anderson for a long-range curler that forced a fine save from Zion Suzuki.

England were no better in the second half and Tuchel hauled off Palmer, Foden, O’Reilly and White, who departed to boos after being jeered during his return from a self-imposed international exile against Uruguay.

It was a fitting coda to a depressing evening for England, but Japan were too busy celebrating their memorable triumph to notice. — AFP