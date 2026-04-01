KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has stepped up public safety measures around KLCC following recent incidents and unlicensed activities in the area.

Working with the police, DBKL has installed smart closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to strengthen monitoring and provide a safer environment for visitors.

The smart CCTV system is designed to continuously monitor high risk zones, detect suspicious behaviour, assist with facial recognition, and identify unlicensed activities such as illegal hawkers and freelance photographers. It will also help manage traffic offences including double parking and obstructions along Jalan Ampang.

Other features include loudspeaker alerts to warn visitors on site, panic buttons linked directly to the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre (KLCCC) and DBKL’s operations room, and signage prohibiting paid photography services in the KLCC area.

DBKL said the measures reflect its commitment to ensuring Kuala Lumpur remains a safe and comfortable city for residents and tourists.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh urged the public to play their part in safeguarding the capital, saying: “Let us work together to protect and care for the city we love.”