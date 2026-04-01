KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd has announced the Automatic Fuel Adjustment (AFA) rate for April, with consumers set to receive a slightly reduced rebate of 0.47 sen per kilowatt hour (kWh).

In a post on X, TNB said the AFA does not apply to domestic customers with electricity usage of 600 kWh and below, which corresponds to a bill of approximately RM215.98.

On its website, TNB said the AFA will be reflected on a monthly basis in the electricity bill if there is any fluctuation in the market fuel prices and foreign exchange rates.

The utility firm also revealed the three-month AFA rate forecast for May (39 sen kWh), June (91 sen kWh) and July (8.0 sen kWh).

“The declaration of the AFA rate (in sen/kWh) shall be based on confirmation by the Energy Commission (ST) or as officially communicated through a ministerial decision,” it said.

The AFA, a mechanism that adjusts based on the market cost of fuel (gas, coal, etc) and foreign exchange rates, replaced the previous Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT), which is used as a mechanism to calculate the electricity bill.

At the time of writing (9.23 pm), Brent crude rose 4.10 per cent to US$117.4 per barrel. — Bernama