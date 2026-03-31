SHAH ALAM, March 31 — The Selangor state government is finalising a work-from-home (WFH) plan at the state administration level to help reduce fuel consumption, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the initiative is also expected to improve work flexibility and conserve energy, particularly amid fluctuating global oil prices caused by the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

“The Selangor human resource division is preparing the plan. If everything proceeds smoothly, the plan is expected to be finalised within two to three weeks.

“Implementation will be flexible rather than blanket to avoid overburdening employees and to ease pressure on energy supply, both now and in the future,” he told a press conference here today.

In another development, Amirudin said the state government is strengthening preparedness to ensure the state’s supply stability, continuity of services, and capacity to handle any uncertainties that could affect the well-being of the people.

“So far, the situation remains under control, but we cannot remain passive because if it persists, we must be ready.

“Tomorrow morning, we will conduct a follow-up session, and on Thursday, I will join the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for a meeting and briefing on the current situation,” he said. — Bernama