LONDON, March 13 — Troubled Tottenham head to Liverpool on Sunday searching for salvation in their increasingly desperate fight against relegation.

Arsenal can move closer to their first Premier League title for 22 years with a win over Everton, while Manchester United meet Aston Villa in a crucial clash in the race for Champions League qualification.

AFP Sport looks at three key talking points ahead of this weekend’s action:

Spurs must ‘dig deeper’ to survive

In grave danger of playing in England’s second tier for the first time since 1977-78, Tottenham could hardly have picked a worse venue for their latest attempt to ease the threat of relegation.

If third-bottom West Ham beat Manchester City tomorrow, Igor Tudor’s 16th-placed side will have slipped even closer to oblivion by the time they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Beaten in their last six games in all competitions for the first time in their history, Tottenham are just one point ahead of West Ham and fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest, who host Fulham on Sunday.

They were humiliated in a 5-2 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday — a calamitous night that featured Tudor substituting keeper Antonin Kinsky after just 17 minutes due to a pair of mistakes that led directly to goals.

Tottenham’s plight is so acute that the club this week told fans they would be given “an extended period” to decide if they want to renew their season tickets due to the “seriousness of the current league position”.

With just nine games to save themselves, Tottenham — winless in their last 11 league matches — could have done without a trip to Anfield, where they haven’t won since 2011.

“Everybody has given everything they’ve got. It’s down to us to dig a little deeper and give it just that bit more,” Tottenham defender Kevin Danso said.

“Sometimes there’s difficult moments and this is the time to show character.”

Arsenal have title in their sights

Just eight games lie between Arsenal and their holy grail — a first English crown since Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ lifted the Premier League trophy in 2004.

The Gunners are seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City and can extend that lead to 10 points if they beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow.

City, who hold a game in hand on Arsenal heading into this weekend, will kick off at West Ham roughly 30 minutes after the final whistle in the leaders’ match.

But regardless of what City do in their remaining nine games, Mikel Arteta’s men have the destiny of the title in their hands after recovering from a two-game winless run in February by reeling off three consecutive league victories.

City have spluttered too often to mount a convincing challenge, leaving quadruple-chasing Arsenal within touching distance of the title after three successive runners-up finishes.

Top-four shoot-out

The winner of Manchester United’s clash with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday will take a giant step towards reaching the Champions League.

Third-placed United are ahead of fourth-placed Villa on goal difference, setting the stage for a vital showdown in the race for a top-four finish.

Fifth place is also likely to secure a berth in Europe’s elite club competition, but United and Villa can erase any anxiety by landing a top-four spot.

United go into the showdown looking to bounce back from interim manager Michael Carrick’s first defeat in seven games in charge — a 2-1 loss at Newcastle.

Villa have stumbled badly in recent weeks, winning only one of their last five league matches, with their last two a chastening defeat at bottom of the table Wolves and a 4-1 thrashing by Chelsea.

Fixtures:

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Burnley v Bournemouth, Sunderland v Brighton, Chelsea v Newcastle (1730), Arsenal v Everton (1730), West Ham v Manchester City (2000)

Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Crystal Palace v Leeds, Manchester United v Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest v Fulham, Liverpool v Tottenham (1630)

Monday

Brentford v Wolves (2000) — AFP