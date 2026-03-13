GEORGE TOWN, March 13 — The Sessions Court here today set April 14 for the decision of representations submitted by two companies for allegedly providing unregistered private medical clinic services.

Judge Irwan Suainbon set the date after prosecuting officer Dr Mohd Fikri Mohammad Fishoul informed the court that the prosecution needed time to obtain further instructions regarding the representation submitted by the defence.

Earlier, lawyer V. Parthipan, representing Akademi Latihan CTA Sdn Bhd, informed the court that his client had submitted a letter of representation on March 4, but there were discrepancies in the representation submitted previously, and a new representation had to be submitted.

Parthipan said a separate representation would also be submitted by RR Beaute Solution Sdn Bhd, since there were differences in the facts of the case between the two companies.

Last November, RR Beaute Solutions Sdn Bhd and Akademi Latihan CTA Sdn Bhd were charged with operating an unregistered private medical clinic along Jalan Rangoon at the Sessions Court here.

A human resource assistant and a personal assistant representing the firms pleaded not guilty.

Based on the charge sheet, both companies were jointly charged with operating a private medical clinic without registration under Section 27 on the first and second floors of a premises on Jalan Rangoon about 10.15am on October 22, 2024.

The companies were charged under Section 4(1) of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998, which states that no person may operate a private medical or dental clinic unless it is registered under Section 27 of the same Act.

The charge is punishable under Section 5(1)(b) of the same Act, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum fine of RM500,000. — Bernama