SEREMBAN, March 13 — Umno will not be bothered by how certain quarters label it, choosing instead to focus on strengthening internal harmony as part of efforts to rebuild the party, said deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the party is currently rebuilding its strength from the grassroots level to ensure members’ unity becomes the foundation in facing future challenges.

“So it does not matter if people label us a ‘haunted house’ (because of the Rumah Bangsa initiative), that’s their choice. As the saying goes, language reflects one’s character.

“If we want to show that we come from a good upbringing, we should use proper language, especially during the fasting month,” he told reporters after a breaking of fast with the leadership of the Rembau Umno Division Committee here last night.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had earlier announced that the party is opening its doors to any former members who were expelled or suspended to return under the Rumah Bangsa initiative without any conditions.

Meanwhile, Mohamad, who is also Rembau MP, said Umno has begun discussions on preparations for the possibility of the Melaka state election at the end of this year and Johor next year.

“We have instructed branches to hold their meetings earlier in April and May, while divisions will meet from June to July. After that, we will focus on assisting our friends in Melaka and Johor,” he said.

He added that Umno’s current priority is to support the government’s efforts to sustain economic growth and stability, especially as the conflict in West Asia could have direct or indirect implications for Malaysia. — Bernama