MANCHESTER, March 5 — Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is not over after Manchester City’s shock 2-2 draw against lowly Nottingham Forest handed the initiative to leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s side twice squandered the lead at the Etihad Stadium as goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rodri were cancelled out by Morgan Gibbs-White and then Elliot Anderson.

Savinho had a shot cleared off the line by Murillo with the last kick of the game to compound City’s frustration.

Their failure to kill off Forest was bad enough but the news from the south coast was even worse as a 1-0 win for leaders Arsenal at Brighton left the title race out of City’s control.

Arsenal are now seven points clear of City and have the destiny of the title in their hands as they chase their first English crown since 2004.

City have a game in hand on the Gunners, who visit the Etihad in April but Guardiola will rue another game in which his side lost control in the second half.

Not for the first time this season, City slipped up in the second half, taking the total number of points dropped from winning positions this season to 13.

But Guardiola is adamant City can still overhaul Arsenal in their last nine games.

“Still many games to play, them (Arsenal) one less,” Guardiola said.

“There are games where we don’t deserve it. Today we played in general good for 90 minutes.

“It’s not about this action or that action. In general, when we analyse the game, the game was well played.”

Guardiola would not be drawn on a penalty claim for City late in the game when Haaland went down after knocking the ball past Forest goalkeeper Mats Sels, with the decision cleared by VAR.

“Always I believe we have to do it much better to make sure the officials don’t intervene,” Guardiola said.

“It’s our responsibility to be better. If we have to rely on them it’s impossible. Nothing more to say.

“In the end we created a lot against a team that is really defensive.

“We were dynamic. We missed maybe more contact with Erling (Haaland), his incredible movements, we have to look for him a bit more, but in general it was well played.”

The momentum in the title race is now firmly with Arsenal, but Guardiola’s attention is switching to this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Newcastle before a Champions League last 16 first leg against Real Madrid.

“The feeling is we have one game less to play,” Guardiola said when asked about the title race.

“Now it is Newcastle, always the thought is about what’s next.” — AFP