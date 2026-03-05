BRIGHTON, March 5 — Mikel Arteta slammed Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler’s claim that Arsenal “make their own rules” after the Premier League leaders moved a step closer to the title with a 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

Bukayo Saka’s deflected strike early in the first half sealed Arsenal’s third successive victory.

The Gunners are seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by lowly Nottingham Forest.

Arteta have complete control of the title race as they chase a first English crown since 2004 after three consecutive runners-up finishes.

But if Arsenal do go on to claim the title it is highly unlikely they will be held in the same regard as Arsene Wenger’s squad 22 years ago.

In contrast to the eye-catching style of the ‘Invincibles’, there is little to love about Arteta’s prosaic team, who have thrived thanks to their set-piece excellence and a supremely well-drilled defence.

Criticism of Arsenal’s ‘ugly’ tactics is growing and Hurzeler was the latest to join the chorus as he accused the Gunners of time-wasting and faking injuries.

Hurzeler was frustrated by Arsenal’s habit of delaying the restart of the game at free-kicks.

Gunners keeper David Raya also went down injured on three separate occasions and required treatment, sparking suggestions he was faking to allow time for tactical discussions between Arteta and his players.

“I think there was only one team that tried to play football today. Did you see in a Premier League game a goalkeeper going down that many times? No?” Hurzeler said.

“They (Arsenal) make their own rules. At the moment I have the feeling they are doing their own rules.

“I will never be the kind of manager who tries to win in that way.

“If I ask everyone in the room, did he really enjoy this game? I’m sure maybe one raises his arm because he’s a big Arsenal fan.

“Where will this go in the future? Is this what the supporters are paying for?”

Yet Arteta was unrepentant about Arsenal’s game plan, insisting his players deserved praise for grinding out another vital victory.

“What a surprise,” he said when informed of Hurzeler’s claims. “If you go back through previous games you will find a lot of comments like this, always.

“I love my players. That’s the highlight. I love my players and I love the way we compete.

“When you’re in the position we are in, obviously the opposition want to take that away from you. That’s normal, that is sport.”

Arsenal aren’t earning many style points, but Arteta doesn’t care as they remain in contention for the quadruple.

As well as leading the Premier League, the Gunners face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last 16, meet Manchester City in the League Cup final and visit Mansfield in the FA Cup fifth round.

Asked whether he cared what other managers thought of him, Arteta replied: “No comment.” — AFP