DORTMUND, Feb 27 — With the pain of a crushing Champions League exit still raw, Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel hopes Bayern Munich’s high-stakes visit on Saturday will provide the spark for his side to save their season.

After a 2-0 first-leg win the 2024 Champions League runners-up looked set for the last 16, but Dortmund unravelled midweek in Bergamo and crashed out of Europe with a calamitous 4-1 defeat.

Speaking to AFP and other media hours after returning from Italy on Thursday, Kobel said the Bayern clash may be the tonic a wounded Dortmund need.

“Obviously it’s a tough situation. Sometimes it’s easier said than done, but you just have to keep going and focus on the next game,” said Kobel.

“For us as professionals, it’s really important we focus on what we can do. The training today, the training tomorrow and getting good energy in the team to play a nice game on Saturday.”

Like Bayern, Dortmund have lost just once in the Bundesliga this season, but they trail Vincent Kompany’s league leaders by eight points.

A Dortmund win wouldn’t suddenly make them title favourites, but it would move them closer as the season enters its final stretch — especially with Bayern still balancing European and German Cup commitments.

Some players may look to distract themselves to shut out the nerves, but the 28-year-old Kobel welcomes the butterflies in his stomach.

“I’m a big fan of feeling the nerves a little bit. It gets you going. It makes you sharper in my experience,” he said.

“A lot of people try and fight against it, push it away, but then you can get into problems.

“I think you can benefit a lot from it. I always feel confident when a little bit (of the feeling) comes. Because I know I’m going to be sharper.”

‘Failure part of the game’

Against Atalanta, Karim Adeyemi’s superb goal dragged Dortmund level in the tie with 15 minutes left, but a misplaced pass from Kobel deep into stoppage time spelled disaster.

That lapse led to Ramy Bensebaini conceding a last-gasp penalty as he caught Nikola Krstovic in the face with his studs while attempting to clear a cross.

Kobel immediately apologised to his teammates for his mistake and called on his side to put on a “great show at home against Bayern”.

In rude financial health, Dortmund are European regulars but Kobel admitted the club needs silverware.

“We have to win. If we win something again, then everything can change really quickly.”

Arriving a month after their last German Cup victory in 2021, Kobel has come agonisingly close to lifting a trophy with Dortmund.

The Switzerland international was on the pitch when Dortmund drew at home on the final day of the 2022-23 season with lowly Mainz, allowing Bayern to pip them to the Bundesliga title on goal difference.

A year later, Kobel watched on as Dortmund dominated the opening 70 minutes of the Champions League final, only to fall to two late goals from Real Madrid, who won the competition for a record-extending 15th time.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday, Dortmund under Niko Kovac are heading back in the right direction.

The eight-time German champions are just three points off their best ever points tally at this stage in a season.

As is often the case though, Bayern are also in top form. With just three draws and one defeat, Bayern have dropped fewer points than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues this term.

“If you watch Bayern this season, how they are doing and how they play, it’s an amazing team. They win every game by a lot of goals,” said Kobel.

“What we can do is focus on us, try to improve as a team, try to get better and compete with them.

“We try every day to achieve that goal. Failure is certainly part of the game, too.” — AFP