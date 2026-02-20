WASHINGTON, Feb 20 — Fifa will spearhead a US$75 million (RM293 million) fund to rebuild football facilities in Gaza that were destroyed by the war between Israel and Hamas, President Donald Trump and the sport’s governing body said Thursday.

Trump made the announcement in Washington at the first meeting of his “Board of Peace,” an amorphous institution that features two dozen of the US president’s close allies and is initially focused on rebuilding the Gaza strip.

“I’m also pleased to announce that Fifa will be helping to raise a total of US$75 million for projects in Gaza,” said Trump.

“And I think they’re soccer related, where you’re doing fields and you’re getting the greatest stars in the world to go there — people that are bigger stars than you and I, Gianni,” he added, referring to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who was present at the event.

“So it’s really something. We’ll soon be detailing the announcement, and if I can do I’ll get over there with you,” Trump said.

Later Thursday, Fifa issued a statement providing more details, including plans to construct a football academy, a new 20,000-seat national stadium and dozens of pitches.

The Fifa communique did not mention Trump’s US$75 million figure, and said funds would be raised “from international leaders and institutions.”

Infantino has fostered close ties with Trump, awarding him an inaugural Fifa “Peace Prize” at the World Cup draw in December.

At Thursday’s meeting, the Fifa president donned a red baseball cap emblazoned with “USA” and “45-47,” the latter a reference to Trump’s two terms in the White House.

In Fifa’s statement, Infantino hailed “a landmark partnership agreement that will foster investment into football for the purpose of helping the recovery process in post conflict areas.”

The “Board of Peace” came together after the Trump administration, teaming up with Qatar and Egypt, negotiated a ceasefire in October to halt two years of devastating war in Gaza.

The United States says it is now focused on disarming Hamas — the Palestinian group whose unprecedented October 7, 2023, attack on Israel triggered the massive offensive. — AFP