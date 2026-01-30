ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 30 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are in a comfortable position to advance to the semi-finals after defeating Shan United FC 3-0 in the 2025/2026 Asean Club Championship here, yesterday.

The win saw Xisco Munoz’s side leapfrog Vietnam’s Nam Dinh to move top of the group with 10 points.

However, Nam Dinh, on nine points, can reclaim top spot in the group if they defeat Singapore’s Lion City Sailors in a match scheduled for 7.30pm tonight.

The match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium stood 0-0 at half-time as the Southern Tigers struggled to find the net despite creating several dangerous attempts.

Striker Joao Vitor Brandao Figueredo nearly opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a header after receiving a cross from Jairo Da Macedo Da Silva, but the effort sailed over the crossbar.

Shan United FC also had a golden opportunity in the 31st minute when Mauricio De Oliveira Moraes’ effort from inside the penalty box went wide, much to JDT’s relief.

Figueredo tried his luck again in the 44th minute with another header, but the attempt failed to hit the target and also resulted in a collision with Shan United FC goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Phyo.

JDT finally broke the deadlock in the 66th minute through Oscar Pasero Arribas, who calmly tapped in from a corner delivered by Yago Cesar Da Silva.

Bergson Gustavo Silvera Da Silva made it 2-0 a minute later before completing the rout in the 71st minute with a header after converting a corner from Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.

JDT are scheduled to face Nam Dinh on February 5 at Thien Truong Stadium in Vietnam. — Bernama