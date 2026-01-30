KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Malaysians have been urged not to use religion as a tool to incite conflict or disputes, particularly on social media, but instead to collectively reject hatred, provocation, stereotypes and prejudice to preserve national harmony.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the diversity of races and religions in Malaysia should serve as a bridge that unites society, while fostering values of compassion, noble virtues and mutual respect among the people.

He said the country’s religious, racial and cultural diversity is an invaluable blessing.

“It enriches our national identity and serves as a cornerstone in building a strong, harmonious and prosperous nation.

“May the spirit of unity continue to flourish in the hearts of all Malaysians for a peaceful, prosperous and united Malaysia,” he said in a Facebook post today in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration on Sunday.

He said harmony and mutual understanding among followers of different religions form the foundation of a nation’s prosperity and stability.

“It is within this diversity that Malaysia’s strength lies as a united nation, built on mutual respect and a spirit of goodwill,” he said.

Aaron also extended Thaipusam greetings to all Hindu Malaysians and expressed hope that the celebration would be observed with reflection and peace of mind, and bring blessings to individuals, families and the community. — Bernama