KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has notified the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding the resignation of all the governing body’s Executive Committee (Exco) members, effective yesterday.

The matter was announced by FAM through a post on its official Facebook page today.

According to the post, letters from FAM Secretary-General Datuk Noor Azman Rahman were sent to Fifa Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom and AFC Secretary-General Datuk Seri Windsor John to formally inform them of the resignations.

Yesterday, the entire lineup of FAM Exco members for the 2025-2029 term collectively and voluntarily resigned from their positions with immediate effect.

Former acting FAM President Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi stated that the decision was made unanimously, taking into account their responsibility toward the organisation, and was not influenced by personal interests or positions. — Bernama