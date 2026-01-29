LIVERPOOL, Jan 29 — Mohamed Salah ended his Liverpool goal drought as the Reds crushed Qarabag 6-0 on yesterday to book their place in the Champions League last 16 and ease the pressure on Arne Slot.

Slot’s side over-powered the Azerbaijani underdogs with first-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz at Anfield.

Salah scored the third after the break on his club-record equalling 80th Champions League appearance for Liverpool.

It was the Egypt forward’s first goal for Liverpool since November 1, ending an eight-game drought.

Salah had been dropped during that barren run, prompting him to claim he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club as he painted a bleak picture of his relationship with Slot.

The 33-year-old made peace prior to leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations in December and Slot will hope his goal sparks a return to form.

Hugo Ekitike notched the fourth before Mac Allister and Federico Chiesa wrapped up Liverpool’s biggest win in all competitions since 2023, ensuring they automatically advanced to the last 16.

As well as avoiding the play-off round, Liverpool’s third-place finish in the league phase gives them the advantage of hosting the second leg of their last 16 tie.

“I’m very pleased. We know we can still improve in both boxes, but it was a very good performance,” Slot said.

“It’s always important to get the early goals to get the crowd on our side. We know we can do even better.”

Mac Allister added: “We skip two play-off games, which is important in a long season like this.

“We know that in the Champions League, we’ve been better than the Premier League. We need to see the positives.”

Despite being demolished on Merseyside, Qarabag still qualified for the play-offs after finishing 22nd.

Liverpool’s progress to the knockout stages was essential for Slot, who has faced awkward questions about his team’s troubled campaign in recent weeks.

Slot had hit back at criticism of Liverpool’s five-match winless run in the Premier League after last weekend’s 3-2 loss at Bournemouth, insisting it would still be a successful season if they win silverware.

But Liverpool fans have grown increasingly frustrated with Slot, whose team trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by 14 points despite winning the title last season and then spending around £450 million ($619 million) on new signings.

Rampant Reds

Slot acknowledged the “noise” around Liverpool was “fair” and impossible to silence unless they do “special things” in the final months of the season.

The Champions League and FA Cup offer hope of fulfilling that ambition.

Virgil van Dijk was Liverpool’s only fit centre-back after Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez were ruled out, forcing Slot to start Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch at the heart of his defence.

Slot’s defensive options dwindled even further after just three minutes when the injury-plagued Jeremie Frimpong limped off.

But Liverpool were unfazed and quickly put Qarabag to the sword.

Their issues with free-kicks and corners led Slot to dismiss set-piece coach Aaron Briggs in December.

Lewis Mahoney, promoted to replace Briggs, conjured a corner routine that led to Liverpool’s opener in the 15th minute.

Ekitike flicked on Dominik Szoboszlai’s inswinging delivery and when Van Dijk couldn’t convert, the ball bounced kindly for Mac Allister to nod home.

Wirtz doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 21st minute with his first Champions League goal since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen last year.

The German playmaker took Ekitike’s pass and, with Qarabag backing off, he had time and space to drill home from 18 yards.

Teed up by Szoboszlai’s back-heel, Salah curled a superb free-kick past Qarabag goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski into the far corner five minutes after half-time.

Ekitike sprinted clear to bag Liverpool’s fourth with a composed finish in the 57th minute.

Mac Allister tapped in the fifth four minutes later before Chiesa slotted in his first goal since September in stoppage time. — AFP