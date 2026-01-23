LONDON, Jan 23 — Casemiro will leave Manchester United at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

The Brazil international arrived from Real Madrid in 2022 for a fee of £70 million (RM380 million) and has so far played 146 games for the club, scoring 21 goals.

“A serial winner, we thank Case for his contributions in red so far and hope to finish his time at the club on a high together,” United said on X.

Casemiro said in a club statement that he would “carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life”.

“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club,” he said.

“It is not time to say goodbye — there are many more memories to create during the next four months.”

The midfielder, 33, forged his reputation at Real Madrid, where he won five Champions League titles.

Casemiro scored the opening goal in United’s League Cup final win against Newcastle in 2023 as the club finished third in the league.

But he did not feature in the club’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City the following year.

Casemiro, one of the highest earners at old Trafford, said on his personal Instagram account that he would be “forever” a Red Devil.

“Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever,” he posted.

“Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans.”

United are fifth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s trip to leaders Arsenal. — AFP