RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 10 — Brazil forward Neymar has started rehabilitation following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on December 22 as he aims to secure a spot on the 2026 World Cup roster.

Neymar, who turns 34 on February 5, delayed his surgery to fix a meniscus problem so he could play in the final few matches of the season and help Santos avoid relegation. He scored five goals in the last four games before undergoing surgery performed by Brazil national team physician Dr Rodrigo Lasmar.

His father and agent, Neymar de Silva Santos Sr., said that Neymar considered retiring after the latest injury but has since shifted his focus to the World Cup and also signed an extension with Santos earlier this week that runs through the end of the year.

Neymar worked out in the gym on Thursday at the Santos training ground and did specific exercises to strengthen his left knee, according to ESPN. He is expected to be available for the start of the 2026 Brazilian Serie A season later this month.

Although he has 128 international caps, Neymar has not played for Brazil since suffering an ACL and meniscus tear during World Cup qualifying in October 2023. He is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals and ranks second in appearances, behind only Cafu. — Reuters