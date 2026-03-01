ALOR SETAR, March 1 — A total of 112 compounds worth RM14,000 were issued by the Kedah State Health Department, following inspections at Ramadan bazaars across the state as of Feb 26.

State Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Major (Rtd) Mansor Zakaria said the operation involved inspections at 80 Ramadan bazaar sites to ensure food handlers complied with set food safety standards.

He said the inspection results found that three per cent of food handlers did not have anti-typhoid vaccinations, while another 10 per cent did not attend the mandatory food handler training.

“The number shows an increase in the level of compliance among food handlers compared to last year when inspections found that 10 per cent of food handlers did not have anti-typhoid injections and 15 per cent did not attend food handler training.

“This enforcement action is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that food sold is safe, clean and of good quality,” he said after officiating the Kedah Towards Food Poisoning-Free Kick-off programme under the Kedah Safe Food Initiative at Darul Aman Stadium Ramadan Bazaar here, yesterday.

Mansor said this year, 6,768 stalls were operating at 80 Ramadan bazaar sites throughout Kedah compared to 7,240 stalls at 87 bazaar sites last year.

He said last year, 185 compounds with a total value of RM21,750 were issued to traders for various offences.

In addition, he said 22 out of 123 food samples sent for laboratory analysis in 2025 were found to be in violation of standards in terms of microbiological contamination.

“The public is advised to practise the ‘Watch and Choose’ concept when buying food and use the ‘Look, Smell and Taste’ method before enjoying food to avoid food poisoning incidents,” he said.

He added that the state government’s target of being food poisoning-free by 2030 could be achieved through the cooperation of all parties including traders, consumers and enforcement agencies. — Bernama