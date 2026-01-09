MANCHESTER, Jan 9 — Manchester City added to their attacking arsenal on Friday with the signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for a reported £65 million (RM355 million).

The 26-year-old, who has scored 10 Premier League goals this season, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham were amongst the other clubs interested in the London-born Ghana international, who had a buyout clause that would reportedly expire on Saturday.

“I am so proud to have joined Manchester City,” said Semenyo.

“I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

“They have set the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.”

His final act after three years with the Cherries was scoring a stoppage-time winner to beat Tottenham 3-2 and end an 11-game winless run on Wednesday.

City are hoping Semenyo can boost their challenge for silverware on four fronts in 2026.

Pep Guardiola’s men trail Arsenal by six points at the top of the Premier League and have FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League fixtures in the coming weeks. — AFP