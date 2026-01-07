JEDDAH, Jan 7 — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said retaining the Spanish Super Cup this week would be a boost for his team’s other ambitions this season.

The record 15-time champions face Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in a semi-final clash at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Barca won the competition last season as the first part of a domestic treble, the first triumph of Flick’s reign, followed up by triumphs in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

“This tournament is a little bit different (to the equivalent competition) in Germany, but I like it,” said former Bayern Munich coach Flick.

“For us to win the Super Cup (last season) gave us a lot of energy for the rest of the season and this is also what we want this year.”

Even though significant questions remain around their defending, Barcelona are favourites to win the Super Cup and lead La Liga after nine consecutive top flight victories.

Despite being outplayed by neighbours Espanyol in a tense derby clash on Saturday, late goals and a sensational performance from stopper Joan Garcia helped the Catalans claim a 2-0 victory.

Flick insisted his team had to perform better at the back if they are to succeed in the sixth edition of the tournament held in Saudi Arabia.

“It will not be an easy match (if) we make the same mistakes as on Saturday, it will not be easy, so we have to work on our things,” continued Flick.

“We have to play much better in the defence, we have to play connected as one team, and this is what I missed on Saturday, so we have to make things much better.”

Cancelo incoming

Central defender Ronald Araujo could return to action this week after an extended mental health break.

The Uruguayan was granted leave for around a month following a red card in Barcelona’s 3-0 Champions League defeat by Chelsea in November.

“We will see this training (session) today and I will also want to speak with him, so we have not decided how to do it tomorrow,” said Flick.

“I think it takes time, so if he feels ready for tomorrow maybe we will change something, but at the moment it’s not our plan to do this.”

Flick confirmed Barcelona are close to signing Joao Cancelo from Al-Hilal on loan until the end of the season, but the deal has not been completed.

“With Joao maybe he can give us more options also as full-back, both sides in the offence, good quality, but (as far as) I know, it’s not done,” said Flick.

Cancelo spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City.

Athletic, eighth in La Liga, last won the Super Cup in 2021, beating Barcelona in the final, and have lifted the trophy on three occasions.

Only the Catalans and Real Madrid, on 13 triumphs, have a better record.

“It’s widely expected that the final will be Barca against Madrid, but a lot can happen in 90 minutes, and we have to go out there and capitalise on that,” said Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde.

“Our intention is to take advantage of any opportunity we get.

“We know the difficulties and the opponent we’re facing, we have to try to overcome them, and that’s about it.”

On Thursday Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the other Super Cup semi-final. — AFP