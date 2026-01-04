KOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 — The Kota Kinabalu District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) has officially declared the district a flood disaster area last night.

Kota Kinabalu City Mayor, Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah, who is also the committee chairman, stated that the declaration was made based on reports and field information received from relevant agencies.

“In line with this, the Kota Kinabalu Disaster Operations Control Centre has been activated, located at the Meeting Room, 1st Floor, Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) Building,” he said in a statement.

The public can contact the centre’s hotline at 088-210011 or 088-239681 to provide information or lodge complaints regarding the disaster around Kota Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) informed that several roads in Kota Kinabalu are impassable due to flash floods, including Jalan Tongkuzu, Jalan Ulu Kionsom 1, Jalan Undan, Jalan Likas Industries, Jalan Rampayan and Jalan Gudon.

“At this time, there are no alternative routes available for road users. Users are advised to take precautionary measures and avoid using those roads,” the department said in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee reported that the number of evacuees due to floods in Beaufort has increased to 300 people from 108 families last night, compared to 282 people from 102 families in the afternoon.

“All those affected have been placed at the Selagon Permanent Evacuation Centre (PPK). A total of seven villages is affected by the floods in Beaufort,” the committee stated in another update. — Bernama