BANGKOK, Dec 21 — Thailand nabbed a record-breaking number of gold medals as the South-east Asian Games closed in Bangkok yesterday, but the two-week event was overshadowed by a deadly border conflict with Cambodia.

Colourful dances, fireworks and pop performances stunned crowds at the closing ceremony at Rajamangala National Stadium yesterday evening, with athletes representing 10 countries parading with their national flags.

Notably absent were the Cambodian athletes, who fully withdrew from the 33rd SEA Games the day after its opening on December 9, citing security fears due to an ongoing border conflict with Thailand.

The host country took a record 233 gold medals, far outstripping second-place Indonesia with 91 gold, and Vietnam at third with 87.

Deadly floods that hit Thailand’s south — where many of the 50 medal sports were scheduled to be hosted — just before the Games opened forced last-minute relocations to Bangkok and Chonburi.

It was the first time since 2007 for Thailand to host the SEA Games, which take place every two years. They were first held in Bangkok in 1959.

The SEA Games are known for inclusion of non-Olympic sports from the region such as sepak takraw, foot volleyball played with a rattan ball; and pencak silat, a martial art popular in Indonesia.

Malaysia is set to host the next SEA Games in 2027.

Renewed fighting between Thailand and Cambodia this month has killed dozens of people and displaced more than 800,000. — AFP