BANGKOK, Dec 20 — National track cycling trio Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis, Mohamad Akmal Nazimi Jusena and Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom smashed the national record on their way to the gold medal of the 2025 SEA Games men’s sprint at Hua Mark Velodrome here yesterday.

Their time of one minute 0.520 seconds (s) erased the previous national record of 1:02.077s set by Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Josiah Ng and Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

“We really gave our 100 per cent. We held nothing back because we knew today was the last day for track cycling. So we thought ‘no more’, there’s nothing to regret.

“Akmal gave 100 per cent, Ridwan delivered speed for me and I went full gas. This is our reward after a month of training camp in Chiang Mai. From early this year we have prepared specifically for the SEA Games,” Muhammad Fadhil said when met after the final today.

He said the open track favoured the Thai team of Yeaunyong Petcharat, Jai Angsuthasawit and Norasetthada Bunma, who recorded a time of 1:00.720 s for the silver, but they were more than capable of facing them thanks to continuous training at the Cheras Velodrome.

“As a senior cyclist, I am proud of the junior riders. Overall, a haul of four gold and one silver is very good for us,” he said.

Besides today’s gold medal, Malaysia also won the men’s keirin gold through Muhammad Ridwan, the women’s scratch gold (Nur Aisyah Zubir) and the men’s team pursuit gold through Azim Aliyas, Hafiq Jafri, Yusri Shaari and New Joe Lau, as well as a silver through Joe Lau in the men’s point race. — Bernama