KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Despite losing to a Japanese pair in their final Group A match, national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan–M. Thinaah still topped Group A to advance to the semi-finals of the World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, China.

Pearly-Thinaah were stretched to the limit in the contest, battling for 81 minutes before eventually going down 15-21, 21-16, 19-21 to Yuki Fukushima–Mayu Matsumoto.

Thinaah, speaking via an audio recording shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) with the media, acknowledged that the pair did not start the match in the manner they had hoped.

“So in the second set we discussed with each other on how to execute some shots and it was better in the second set. In the rubber set, I think the main thing was to just keep supporting each other and staying calm in pressure moments.

“But I think towards the end, the Japanese did well in that part. They really pressured us to the end, so we just don’t want to focus on today’s game anymore; it’s the past. We just want to discuss again and then get back for tomorrow’s game,” she said.

Meanwhile, Pearly said her priority throughout the gruelling encounter was to complete the match in good physical condition after experiencing discomfort in her leg at certain stages of the game.

In the mixed doubles competition, world champions Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei settled for second place in Group B after losing 18-21, 24-26 to China’s world No. 1 combination Feng Yan Zhe–Huang Dong Ping in their final group outing.

The semi-final draw that includes Pearly-Thinaah and Tang Jie–Ee Wei will only be conducted after the conclusion of all group matches.

Meanwhile, another national mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat–Shevon Lai Jemie saw their World Tour Finals campaign come to an end after suffering a third straight defeat in Group B, this time losing 17-21, 17-21 to Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah–Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu. — Bernama