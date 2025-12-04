KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei are taking their new leadership responsibilities in stride after being named captain for Malaysia’s men’s and women’s badminton teams respectively at the SEA Games Thailand 2025.

The announcement was made by national doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky during the flag handover ceremony to the Malaysian badminton squad for the biennial Games here today.

Tang Jie, who won gold at the 2021 edition in Vietnam with Peck Yen Wei, viewed the role as an added source of motivation rather than pressure.

“Thank you, coach Rexy, for giving me this responsibility. To me, being appointed captain is a source of motivation and lesson,” he told reporters.

Ee Wei, on the other hand, said she is honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility.

The 25-year-old also said that her priority is to support the squad throughout the team event, doing her best to motivate her teammates and help ensure the women’s side stay united.

Besides naming Tang Jie and Ee Wei, the Badminton Association of Malaysia, who are fielding their strongest lineups, have also placed their faith in 2022 men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, 2025 World Championships runners-up Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (women’s doubles), Leong Jun Hao and Justin Hoh (men’s singles), and K. Letshanaa and Wong Ling Ching (women’s singles).

Others included are Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (men’s doubles), Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing (women’s doubles), and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin (mixed doubles).

All those listed will also compete in their respective team events.

They will be aided by Eogene Ewe and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin in the men’s team event and by Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi and Eng Ler Qi in the women’s team event.

The SEA Games Thailand 2025 will be held across two provinces: Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama