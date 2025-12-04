MANCHESTER, Dec 4 — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has revealed he ignores social media to protect himself from abuse, even if it means losing out on lucrative sponsorship contracts.

The Portuguese coach has endured a rollercoaster first year in charge at Old Trafford.

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season – their worst top-flight campaign since being relegated in 1973/74 – and failed to qualify for European competition.

Results have slightly improved recently to lift Amorim’s men into seventh place ahead of West Ham’s visit on Thursday.

The 40-year-old said online abuse was now expected for top-level managers and he avoids the platforms to shield himself and his family.

“I don’t read it. I protect myself,” he told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“I don’t watch TV when they talk about Manchester United. Not because I don’t agree, most of the time I do. But it is a way of me being healthy.

“It’s enough when we lose, when we draw or when I know we’ve played bad, my feeling as a coach is enough. I don’t need other feelings around the club.

“The only way is to protect myself. Of course I lose money in sponsorships. On Instagram I could win a lot of money.

“But the quality of my life and protection of my family, the way I can live a normal life is not worth it. Some more dollars or pounds is not worth it.”

United forward Matheus Cunha is set to return from injury on Thursday in a timely boost ahead of the hectic festive fixture schedule.

The Brazilian missed the last two games just as he was beginning to find his feet at Old Trafford after signing from Wolves in June.

“He has more levels to go,” added Amorim. “He is at a different club with different pressure, but I think he copes with that well.

“He was struggling (at the start) because he was not scoring and he was thinking too much about the numbers.

“The influence he has in the team is so important but I think Cunha has so much to grow defensively and offensively.”

United still have Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko sidelined by injury. — AFP