KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Applications for Year 1 admission at the age of six has received a positive response from parents.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said data as of yesterday (March 2) showed that 351,789 applications had been recorded for the 2027 intake, including 51,457 children aged five (5+).

“This reflects the confidence of parents in their children’s readiness as well as the breadth of the system introduced,” he said while winding up debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal address for the Ministry of Education (MOE) in Dewan Negara yesterday.

To support the admission, he said the government will enhance access to preschool education by expanding facilities in primary schools, secondary schools, vocational colleges, matriculation colleges and Teacher Education Institutes (IPG).

“Currently, there are 10,514 preschool classes in 6,469 institutions. The government had planned to add 150 new classes in 2025 and another 350 in 2026, bringing the total government preschool capacity to 256,894 places, with current enrolment at 217,041 pupils,” he said.

Meanwhile, Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Lim Hui Ying, while winding up for the ministry, said 10,651 participants had benefited from 70 women’s economic empowerment programmes since January this year.

She said last year, 824 programmes were carried out, involving 31,025 participants nationwide, including the flagship Income Generation Skills Programme, which aims to guide women in acquiring the knowledge and skills to manage and expand their businesses.

“Since its implementation from 2022 to 2025, a total of 1,158 participants have been trained, with an average monthly income increase of between RM1,000 and RM1,500,” she said. — Bernama