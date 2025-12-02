KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Global players’ union FIFpro has criticised the Fifa Appeal Committee’s decision to impose year-long bans on seven footballers who sought eligibility to represent Malaysia, calling the punishment “grossly disproportionate” given the circumstances.

In a statement, the organisation said the players were effectively “victims”, noting that Fifa itself acknowledged they had not forged documents, and that all papers submitted were authentic.

FIFpro argued it was implausible that not fewer than seven players could have independently produced problematic documents, adding that eligibility verification is a process handled by national associations, not individual players.

It stressed that players have no mechanism to directly obtain binding eligibility confirmation from Fifa, nor are they required to do so under existing regulations. Holding them responsible for documents submitted by a national association, it said, placed an unreasonable burden on individuals who neither issue nor file such paperwork.

According to FIFpro, the seven footballers had followed the standard procedure — handing over personal documents, appearing before Malaysian authorities, completing oath-taking steps, and receiving government-issued passports — before awaiting clearance from the Football Association of Malaysia.

The union said all steps were carried out by institutions beyond the players’ control, yet the group now faces suspensions and potential repercussions at club level “through no fault of their own”.

FIFpro said it fully supports the players and expressed confidence that the Court of Arbitration for Sport will overturn what it described as an injustice.