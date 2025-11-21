TOKYO, Nov 21 — National mixed doubles pair, Edmund Teo-Boon Wei Ying, opened the Malaysian contingent’s medal tally at the Deaflympics 2025 by winning a bronze medal after defeating their Indian opponents in the third and fourth place play-off at the Keio Arena Tokyo today.

Edmund-Wei Ying concluded the 39-minute match in straight sets, beating Abhinav Sharma-Jerlin Jayaratchagan 21-13, 23-21, thereby overcoming the disappointment of being eliminated in the semi-finals of their gold medal pursuit in badminton.

Speaking to reporters through a sign language interpreter, Edmund admitted their journey to the podium was challenging, making the victory even more meaningful.

“If you follow the match point earlier, around the 20th point, I was quite confident we could win, but (it’s okay). We still gave our all for Malaysia during the match,” he said.

His partner, Wei Ying, who appeared emotional immediately after the match, said the feeling stemmed from their failure to secure a spot in the final but expressed gratitude for today’s success.

“...even though we didn’t get the gold, we got the bronze for Malaysia, and we are grateful to the coaching staff who constantly motivated both of us for the Deaflympics 2025,” she added.

Today’s success also served as a “sweet revenge” as Edmund-Wei Ying managed to turn the tables on Abhinav-Jerlin, the same pair who had defeated them in the final of the 2022 edition of the Deaflympics, where they had to settle for a silver medal.

Seven days after the Games officially opened last Saturday, the bronze medal secured today marks Malaysia’s first medal at the Deaflympics 2025, although the target of three gold medals set by the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDEAF) has not yet been achieved. — Bernama