PARIS, Nov 21 — Paul Pogba is expected to make his long-awaited return to action after over two years out of the game when Monaco travel to Rennes tomorrow in Ligue 1.

The 2018 World Cup winner has made only 12 appearances across the last three seasons due to injuries, a doping suspension and an extortion case in which he was the victim.

Pogba failed a drugs test in August 2023 after a match for Juventus and was handed a four-year ban, which was subsequently reduced to 18 months.

Nonetheless, the Italian giants terminated his contract last November, bringing to an early end an unhappy second stint in Turin blighted by injuries and other problems.

In 2024, his brother Mathias was sentenced to three years in prison, with two years suspended, for his role in a plot to extort €13 million (RM62.2 million) from Pogba in 2022.

But the chance to salvage his career came to the 32-year-old in the form of Ligue 1 side Monaco, who decided to take a gamble on him once he became available again following the conclusion of his suspension in March.

The extravagantly-gifted midfielder signed for the principality side in the close-season, but was initially kept on the sidelines as he followed a custom-made plan to get his body back into the shape necessary for elite competition.

Pogba’s return has twice been delayed due to knocks picked up this autumn but, after having won four Italian league titles with Juventus and the 2017 Europa League with Manchester United, Pogba is now set to play club football in his home country for the first time in his professional career.

Unlikely to start at Roazhon Park against Rennes as Ligue 1 starts back up after the international break, Pogba may only be sent on for the final moments of the match by Sebastien Pocognoli as sixth-placed Monaco continue to bed him in gently.

Regardless, all eyes will be on Pogba to see if his innate ability to spot and execute the pass few else could even imagine, much less pull off, has not disappeared with time.

Pogba has stated he dreams of returning to the France set-up ahead of the 2026 World Cup but only time will tell if his body can find it within itself to stand up to the demands of modern football over the rest of the season.

“It’s the wish of every French football player to represent the France national team, but there are stages,” Pogba said upon signing for Monaco.

“Today I’m at stage one: coming back and performing well.

“There are spots to be won and you have to earn them.”

Elsewhere in Ligue 1 action this weekend, leaders Paris Saint-Germain take on Le Havre, third-placed Lens welcome fourth-placed Strasbourg and bitter south coast rivals Nice and Marseille meet. — AFP