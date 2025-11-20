KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) risks facing heavier penalties, including increased fines, extended suspensions, if it fails in its appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said today.

Winding up her ministry’s committee-level debate on Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat, Yeoh said CAS has the authority to recommend stiffer action against FAM if the association does not succeed at the appeal stage regarding the case reg the of their seven heritage players.

“Bukit Gelugor asked what will happen when they go to CAS. In fact, CAS may recommend to Fifa to increase the fines and suspension if the FAM fails at the CAS stage.

“After that, if FAM loses at CAS, the Fifa tribunal will meet to decide on the status of these seven players, whether they can play for Malaysia or not,” she said.

The current fines by Fifa stand at RM1.8 million for FAM and 12-month suspensions for each player from all football-related activities. Each player was also fined about RM10,560.

Yeph said that the Fifa tribunal’s decision can also be appealed by FAM to CAS again.

“After CAS, the case will be sent to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC),” she added.

The Segambut MP added that AFC has already informed Fifa to decide on the players’ status before March 31, the final date for Asian Cup qualifiers.

Yeoh said that if FAM loses all the way, including at CAS, the consequences under AFC rules could be severe.

“If they lose at every stage, AFC regulations state that match results may be annulled, with the opposing team awarded three points and three goals. The AFC disciplinary committee also has the right to impose further penalties apart from point deductions,” she said.

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, interjecting, asked whether pursuing the CAS appeal was wise given the risk of harsher punishment and the fact that no new evidence will be tendered beyond what was submitted in earlier stages.

Yeoh responded that the decision rests solely with FAM.

“Whether they go to CAS is their right as the appellant. Their lawyers will advise them on their chances. But FAM must be prepared, if CAS does not rule in their favour, the punishment can be increased. That is something they must calculate themselves,” she said.

Yeoh also urged patience, saying both the independent investigation led by Tun Md Raus Sharif and FAM’s appeal process must be allowed to conclude before any further statements are made.

“We have until March 31 for a decision. We cannot preempt the outcome,” she said.

The Fifa Appeal Committee upheld the penalty imposed by the Disciplinary Committee of the world governing body against FAM and the seven naturalised players for offences related to the falsification of documents under Article 22 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code.