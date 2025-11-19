KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Questions have emerged over the exact role of Rob Friend within the national team following details revealed in the Fifa’s motivated decision by its Appeal Committee today on the heritage players documentation case.

The Fifa statement said Friend clarified that he works in a consultant role to the FAM, based in Canada and travelling to Malaysia for matchdays, although reports in Malaysia had said he was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

What is appalling is that he (Friend) did not deny reports that were widely published, saying he was being appointed as the CEO.

The former Canadian player also stated that his role was to help with the national team project, mainly in the areas of improvements for coaching and technical staff.

“He stated that all the processes regarding naturalisation of players was managed by the FAM in Malaysia directly and that he was tasked with assisting with the proceedings since their opening on Aug 22, 2025.

“He stated he was not aware of any wrongdoing and was not involved in any of the processes until the cited date,” it said.

On Aug 22, Fifa Appeal Committee said the disciplinary proceedings were opened against the FAM and six players namely Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Manchuca, Joao Figueiredo and Jon Irazabal for the potential breach of Article 22 Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC).

On Aug 28, the committee said the disciplinary proceedings were opened against Hector Hevel for the similar potential breach.

According to the FAM announcement on Dec 31, Friend was appointed as the chief executive officer of the national team and would start his duties in January.

On Nov 3, Fifa rejected appeals by FAM and the seven heritage players.

The Fifa Appeal Committee upheld the penalty imposed by the Disciplinary Committee of the world governing body against FAM and the seven naturalised players for offences related to the falsification of documents under Article 22 of the FDC.

Consequently, FAM was ordered to pay a fine of CHF350,000 (approximately RM1.8 million), while each player was fined CHF2,000 (about RM11,000).

The seven players were also suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities. — Bernama