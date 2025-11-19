KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is ready to provide support for national men’s singles professional player Lee Zii Jia after he decided to end his 2025 season early due to ankle and back injuries.

Its minister, Hannah Yeoh, said the ministry is open to collaborating to ensure the Kedah-born athlete can return to the court in better condition.

“As for the National Sports Institute (ISN), we are always ready to assist Zii Jia if he requires any help. He can contact ISN Chief Executive Dr P. Vellapandian at any time and we will provide support.”

“We want to ensure Zii Jia uses this break to find peace and return next year with renewed focus and determination for his tournaments,” she told reporters after the announcement of Skechers’ sponsorship for national athletes ahead of the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, here today.

Yesterday, the 27-year-old player said he wants to focus on recovery and preparation for next year’s competitions.

Hannah also acknowledged the severity of the injuries, which caused him to miss tournaments he was scheduled to compete in this year.

“It is very important for him to come back refreshed for next year. We know the badminton calendar is very packed, and if players get injured, going through tough periods without proper recovery can lead to fatigue in the long run,” she said. — Bernama