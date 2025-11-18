WASHINGTON, Nov 18 — Fans holding tickets for the 2026 World Cup are to receive priority when scheduling appointments for US visas, officials said on Monday, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

US President Donald Trump unveiled the so-called “Fifa Pass” at the White House after a meeting of the World Cup task force.

“If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have a prioritised appointment to get your visa,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said, standing next to Trump at the White House.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged fans to apply early.

“Our advice to everybody is, if you have a ticket for any of the games, you need to apply if you haven’t done so as soon as possible. Don’t wait till the last minute,” he said.

“Your ticket is not a visa. It doesn’t guarantee admission to the US. It guarantees you an expedited appointment,” Rubio said.

The vetting process itself would remain unchanged. “The only difference here is we’re moving them up in the queue,” he added.

Trump threatens to strip Seattle and LA of matches

The United States is set to co-host the tournament with Mexico and Canada. The World Cup, which kicks off in June 2026, will be the largest in history with 48 participating teams.

Trump again threatened to take matches away from host cities if security could not be guaranteed, specifically naming Seattle and Los Angeles.

When asked how late a relocation to another city would still be possible, Trump did not give a clear answer.

The president has for months claimed that crime in several US cities is out of control and can only be brought under control with his leadership – claims that are not supported by crime statistics. — Bernama-dpa