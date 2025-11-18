JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 18 — His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the Regent of Johor, and Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor today hosted a private luncheon with former UFC Lightweight World Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman, Johor State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee Chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

The gathering was further honoured by Johor’s sports ambassadors Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei and Sonny Bill Williams.

The luncheon comes amid deepening ties between the state of Johor and Khabib.

In a previous meeting in October 2024, Tunku Ismail and Khabib discussed youth development programmes, including a proposal to open a world class training gymnasium in Johor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated former UFC champion, held the lightweight title from April 2018 until his retirement in March 2021, finishing his career with 29 wins and no losses.

In December 2024, he signed a memorandum of understanding with the Johor Sports Council to open a “Khabib Gym” in the state.