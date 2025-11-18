PETALING JAYA, Nov 18 — Fifa has instructed its secretariat to notify criminal authorities in Malaysia and other countries to investigate alleged document forgery involving seven naturalised football players, saying falsifying official papers is an offence “in virtually all jurisdictions.”

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that in a written judgment dismissing an appeal by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), the world football governing body described the integrity of official documents as “sacrosanct” and said their falsification is punishable.

Authorities in Brazil, Argentina, the Netherlands and Spain have also been alerted.

“It is imperative that the relevant authorities are informed so that appropriate criminal investigations and proceedings may be pursued,” Fifa reportedly said in the news report.

FMT further reported that the call for criminal probes follows a request last month by DAP lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh for police to investigate claims that FAM had submitted forged documents.

He had urged authorities to summon the players and officers from the national registration department, citing the scandal’s potential damage to Malaysia’s reputation.

Fifa’s ruling comes two weeks after it rejected FAM’s appeal against sanctions imposed on the body and the seven players, which could see the national team docked points in their ongoing 2027 Asian Cup qualifying campaign.

The sanctions, handed down after FAM allegedly submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility before Malaysia’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on June 10, include a RM1.8 million fine for FAM and 12-month suspensions for each player from all football-related activities. Each player was also fined about RM10,560.

The seven players involved are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.