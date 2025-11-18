KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah must get used to the fact that everyone expects them to start setting high targets and shine in every competition they play in.

National women’s doubles coach Rosman Razak said that’s a fact that the world number two pair can’t run away from following their consistent performances and results of late, including winning the Japan Masters 2025 over the weekend.

“They can’t escape the fact that they are now among the best. I think they know it too… that whenever they go for a tournament, they have to set a high target always,” he said when met during a training session here today.

Rosman also hopes that the 2025 World Championships runners-up will remain consistent, improve their performance and stay free from any injuries before heading to the SEA Games in Thailand and the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, next month.

Pearly Tan-Thinaah clinched the women’s doubles title in the Japan Masters after edging Japan’s Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi 22-20, 21-19 in the final of the Super 500 championships at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium on Sunday (November 16).

They have so far won three titles this season, the other two being the Thailand Open in May and the Arctic Open last month. — Bernama