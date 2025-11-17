PARIS, Nov 17 — Spain all but mathematically booked their ticket to the World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of Georgia on Saturday, with Turkey delaying their celebrations by edging Bulgaria 2-0.

Kosovo likewise prevented Switzerland from booking their spot in North America next year, beating Slovenia 2-0 to prolong the Group B suspense for another three days.

Switzerland’s 4-1 win over Sweden, though, means that only an unlikely thrashing in Kosovo on Tuesday could prevent them from progressing.

A brace by Marko Arnautovic fired Austria to a 2-0 win away to Cyprus that nudged them closer to World Cup qualification for the first time since 1998.

But Bosnia-Hercegovina came from behind to beat 10-man Romania 3-1 and ensure Group H goes down to the wire too.

Belgium missed the chance to secure their spot at the finals after they were held to a 1-1 draw in Kazakhstan.

Mikel Oyarzabal bagged a brace as Spain maintained their perfect qualification record by outclassing Georgia in Tbilisi.

Real Sociedad forward Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 11 minutes after Giorgi Gocholeishvili was penalised for handling Ferran Torres’s cross.

Martin Zubimendi doubled the European champions’ advantage on 22 minutes after he was left unmarked to slot home a pass from Fabian Ruiz.

And Torres put the game to bed 10 minutes before the break by converting a cross from Oyarzabal.

Torres repaid the favour for Oyarzabal to notch his second just past the hour mark.

That commanding victory left Spain with a three-point lead over Turkey at the top of Group E and a vastly superior goal difference.

Turkey would have to pull off a stunning seven-goal victory away to Spain on Tuesday to pip La Roja to automatic World Cup qualification.

Spain have scored 19 goals in their five matches so far, without conceding a single one.

Hakan Calhanoglu gave Turkey the lead from the penalty spot on 18 minutes following a handball in the box but the hosts laboured to add to that in Bursa until Atanas Chernev bundled a cross past his own goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov seven minutes from time.

Xhaka inspires Swiss

Granit Xhaka scored a penalty as Switzerland all but secured their spot in the finals.

Sweden’s Benjamin Nygren equalised Breel Embolo’s opener but after Xhaka restored the hosts’ lead, further goals from Dan Ndoye and Johan Manzambi added gloss to the victory.

Kosovo, though, will need to beat Switzerland 6-0 on Tuesday to snatch the automatic qualifying spot away from them.

Veteran Edin Dzeko scored his 72nd international goal as Bosnia prevented Austria from securing qualification by hitting back from a goal down to beat Romania.

But Bosnia will need to win away to Austria on Tuesday to pip them to top spot in Group H.

Belgium’s qualification hopes have gone down to the wire after they failed to beat Kazakhstan, although with a home tie against Liechtenstein—who have lost all their matches so far—to come, they should comfortably secure that.

Belgium fell behind in the ninth minute to a strike from Dastan Satpaev but hit back early in the second half through Hans Vanaken.

They remain top of Group J with 15 points, two ahead of both North Macedonia and Wales, who won 1-0 away to Liechtenstein to keep their automatic qualification hopes alive.

Jordan James scored the only goal of that game on 61 minutes and with Wales hosting North Macedonia on Tuesday, they are well-placed to secure at least a play-off spot, although they need to win to overhaul their opponents for second place.

Denmark pulled a point clear of Scotland in Group C ahead of their crunch clash in Glasgow on Tuesday after being held to a surprise 2-2 draw at home to Belarus.

Scotland fell to a 3-2 defeat in Greece. The hosts had opened up a 3-0 lead after Scotland missed a host of chances, but goals from Ryan Christie and Ben Doak threatened an unlikely comeback. — AFP