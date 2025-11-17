SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — Selangor FC will submit an appeal to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) over the punishment imposed on them following a ‘heated’ incident involving fan behaviour in the FA Cup quarter-finals, second-leg tie against Negeri Sembilan FC at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium, Kelana Jaya, on October 29.

On Saturday, Selangor were fined RM100,000 and ordered to play behind closed doors in the second leg of this season’s FA Cup semi-final against Sabah FC on November 30 and their first home match for the same competition next season.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said that the Selangor FC team management will submit the appeal and issue a statement soon.

“At the state government level, we have advised the club’s management to appeal and review the case.

“We (the state government) have also requested the club management to review the punishment meted out, and object to any inaccurate allegations,” he told reporters at the lobby of Wisma Negeri Selangor here today.

Mohd Najwan, who described the punishment imposed on the Red Giants as “a little stiff and excessive”, hopes that the FAM will consider their appeal, while advising fans to be more disciplined.

On Saturday (November 15), FAM disciplinary committee chairman Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu, in meting out the punishment, said Selangor FC, who advanced to the semi-finals this season with a 6-3 aggregate win over Negeri Sembilan, were fined RM100,000 for repeated offences under Article 42, Paragraph 1 of the FAM Disciplinary Code. — Bernama